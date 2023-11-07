HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NABET awards two star ranking to RTC, Avadi

November 07, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Recruit Training Centre (RTC), CRPF, Avadi on Tuesday was accredited with two-star ranking as a “very good” training institute by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training after on-site accreditation.

The RTC imparts basic training to newly inducted CRPF constables. The Avadi RTC is the first para military force institute in the State to get this two star accreditation. DIG/Principal, RTC, CRPF, Avadi M.J. Vijay accepted the accreditation certificate and credited the faculty and staff of the centre for their efforts in achieving this recognition.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.