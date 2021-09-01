NABARD Tamil Nadu gets new Chief General Manager

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 01:54 IST

T. Venkatakrishna will take over as Chief General Manager of the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development, Tamil Nadu, from Wednesday.

He is a postgraduate in commerce with ICWA (Inter) and a PG Diploma in Finance besides CAIIB.

He joined NABARD in 1988 and has served in various capacities across the country, including in its head office in Mumbai, and presently is in-charge of the regional office of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, according to a release.