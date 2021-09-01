ChennaiCHENNAI 01 September 2021 01:54 IST
NABARD Tamil Nadu gets new Chief General Manager
T. Venkatakrishna will take over as Chief General Manager of the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development, Tamil Nadu, from Wednesday.
He is a postgraduate in commerce with ICWA (Inter) and a PG Diploma in Finance besides CAIIB.
He joined NABARD in 1988 and has served in various capacities across the country, including in its head office in Mumbai, and presently is in-charge of the regional office of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, according to a release.
