Chennai

Naam Tamilar Katchi to stage protest on July 31

Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 19, 2022 23:28 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 23:29 IST

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman on Tuesday urged the State government to stop a proposal to construct high tension power towers inside the Kosasthalai River in Ennore. Addressing the public and presspersons after visiting Ennore, he said that his party has planned to stage a protest on July 31.  

He said that the waters of the Ennore Creek, 17 acres of mangroves and the river had been spoilt by the discharge of flyash and hot water, untreated sewage. The colour of the Ennore’s prawns had changed to a dull gray over the years. He urged the government to stop the industries from polluting these waterbodies and ensure that they are rejuvenated. 

Asked about the proposed hike in power tariff, he said it would affect the common man. The State government should impress upon the Centre to allow it to continue providing electricity at subsidised rates. Mr. Seeman termed the imposition of Goods and Services Tax for pre-packed pre-labelled rice, pulses and wheat, as unfair.  

