Chennai

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman, party members booked for protest

The police booked a case against Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman and party functionaries for staging a protest against the centre’s new National Education Policy in violation of prohibitory orders.

On August 16, Mr. Seeman and 20 others staged a protest against the centre’s new National Education Policy at the party headquarters in Ashtalakshmi Nagar, Alapakkam, and demanded the centre to withdraw the policy.

Police registered a first information report against them under IPC sections 143 (Unlawful assembly), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and other provisions.

