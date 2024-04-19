Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate in Central Chennai arrested as he stages dharna 

April 19, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate in Central Chennai S.Karthikeyan and his supporters, were arrested by the police when they staged a dharna in front of a polling station on Pallavan Salai, alleging malfunction in electronic voting machine, even as polling was in progress.

Following a complaint from a voter, also a supporter of the party, Mr. Karthikeyan reached the polling booth 165 in Kendriya Vidhyalaya on Pallavan Salai. He claimed that he had received complaints from voters that when they pressed the button against his symbol and name in the electronic voting machine, it was not working and instead the vote went to another candidate.

Mr. Karthikeyan and his supporters had heated arguments with booth officials. The polling was stopped for nearly an hour. He wanted the machine retested. The officer concerned refused to budge to his demands. Other voters and DMK cadre shouted at Mr. Karthikeyan and his supporters. Upon receipt of information, the police reached the spot and evicted him from the booth. Mr. Karthikeyan and his supporters came out and staged a dharna outside the polling station alleging that police and election staff were biased.

Police arrested Mr. Kathikeyan and others and removed them to a community hall. They were let off, later.