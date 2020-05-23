Naadhabrahmam to honour instrument makers

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Naadhabrahmam will celebrate its 19th year by honouring two musical instrument makers at a function to be held at Tiruchi.
L. Arockiyasami and L. Soloman, who belong to a traditional family of Mridangam makers from Ponmalaipatti near Tiruchi, will be honoured with a cash prize.
Only five persons including V. Balakrishnan, DIG of Police, Tiruchi will take part in the event that is expected to last under 10 minutes, said N. Subramanian, founder, Naadhabrahmam.
“During our 12th anniversary, we honoured 12 instrument makers. This year we had planned to honour 19 persons, but could not due to the lockdown. We are lucky that the DIG accepted our invitation. We will ensure personal distancing and cleanliness,” he added.
