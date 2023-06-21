ADVERTISEMENT

Naadha Sevaka Award conferred on Carnatic vocalist S.R. Krishnamurthy

June 21, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apart from being an A-Grade artist of All India Radio, Mr. Krishnamurthy, who was born without limbs, is an artist, linguist and motivational speaker and has a postgraduate degree to his credit

The Hindu Bureau

S.R. Krishnamurthy receiving the  Naadha Sevaka Award in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Madras High Court Judge V. Sivagnanam on Wednesday presented the Naadha Sevaka Award to Carnatic vocalist S.R. Krishnamurthy on behalf of Naadhabrahmam United Gyan Academy. Apart from being an A-Grade artist of All India Radio, Mr. Krishnamurthy, who was born without limbs, is an artist, linguist and motivational speaker and has a postgraduate degree to his credit.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Sivagnanam said the 75-year-old Coimbatore-based musician had been bestowed the gift of music. He said just seeing Mr. Krishnamurthy was enough to motivate others.

S. Baskaran, Chairperson, State Human Rights Commission, said he was happy to see a great musician being honoured for his contribution to Carnatic classical music. He said he knew Naadhabrahmam founder N. Subramanian’s father Narayanaswami very well and was delighted to see him contribute to the development of fine arts.

Mr. Subramanian said the award carried a cash component, a citation and a shawl. Mr. Krishnamurthy was first introduced to Carnatic music by his sister Venkatalakshmi. Later on, he learnt under Guru Meenakshiammal. Till date, he has trained hundreds of students and given around 2,500 performances. The event was followed by a concert by Mr. Krishnamurthy. He was accompanied by D. Badrinarayanan on the violin and Manikudi S. Chandrasekaran on the mridangam.  

