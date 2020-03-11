Mystery behind floating body in Perumbakkam lake solved

With the arrest of a 45-year-old auto driver and his son, the Pallikaranai police have solved the case of a woman’s body found floating in the Perumbakkam lake four months ago.

The auto driver from Medavakkam was caught on camera disposing of the body of a lift operator in the same lake. He admitted that he and his son strangulated the woman. He thought that the police would not be able to identify the deceased if the body was drowned.

Four months ago, an unidentified body of a person with long hair was found floating in the Perumbakkam lake.

The Pallikaranai police initially could not identify the gender and interrogated several persons. No one came forward to claim the body.

Last Sunday, even while the investigation was on, the body of an unidentified male was found floating in the lake.

CCTV camera footage

The body was found to be that of Henry Jayasingh, 33, a lift operator residing in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board flats in Chittlapakkam.

His missing motorcyclewas traced to a Tasmac outlet, where he was last seen. “CCTV camera footage showed that he was carried to an auto after he was drunk. The registration number of the auto was vital to tracing its owner, Xavier Arul, in Ramaiah Nagar, Medavakkam,” said Pallikaranai Inspector R. Alagu.

Last Saturday, when Arul and his associate Amulraj alias Vishnu were consuming alcohol, they spotted Jayasingh, wearing a gold chain.

They invited him to drink with them on the banks of the lake.

They drank on the banks. Later, Arul and his associate attacked Jayasingh and dumped his body in the lake.

During interrogation, Arul admitted that he and his son Michael Vijay, 20, killed Sabana, a 24-year-old woman from Tiruvannamalai. She was an orphan, and while working in a textile showroom she fell in love with Vijay. Arul, who opposed their relationship, had asked Vijay to bring her to the lake, where the father-son duo strangulated her with a nylon rope and threw her body into the lake.

Arul is a political functionary, the police said.