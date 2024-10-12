Mysore-Darbhanga train accident: Restoration work is on at site in Kavarapettai 

Track restoration work is underway at the accident spot in Kavaraipettai, where the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express rammed into a goods train on Friday (October 11, 2024) night.

The General Manager and Additional General Manager, Southern Railway, and Principal Heads of Department, and other officials of the Railways are at the site overseeing the work.

All the passengers have been rescued, either moved to Chennai Central to board a special train to Darbhanga on Saturday (October 12, 2024) morning or taken to hospitals. Among the injured, three grievously injured passengers have been admitted to Stanley Medical College Hospital, and four passengers with minor injuries, treated at Government Hospital Ponneri, were given ex gratia payment as per norms.

Meanwhile, the stranded passengers of Train No.12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express were transported by buses to Ponneri and to Chennai Central by two EMU Specials early on Saturday morning.

At Chennai Central, Railway doctors conducted a medical check-up for the passengers, after which they were provided food and water and were boarded onto the Passenger Special towards Darbhanga, via Arakkonam, Renigunta, and Gudur. The special train left at 04.45 a.m. from Dr. MGR Chennai Central.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered by the Railways into the accident

Train diversions

Due to the train accident, the following are the changes in the pattern of train services: Train No. 22802 (Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam Express) scheduled to leave at 10 a.m. on Saturday has been rescheduled to leave at 12.30 p.m. (late by 2 hours and 30 minutes). It will run via the diverted route of Arakkonam, Renigunta, and Gudur, duly skipping stoppage at Sulurupett.

