Mysore-Darbhanga train accident: Restoration work is on at site in Kavarapettai 

Track restoration work at the accident spot in Kavaraipettai where the Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express rammed into a goods train on Friday (October 11, 2024) night is on in full swing.

The General Manager and Addl General Manager, Southern Railway and Principal Heads of department, and other officials of Railways are at the site overseeing track restoration work.

All the passengers have been rescued, either moved to Chennai Central to board a special train to Darbhanga on Saturday morning or moved to hospitals. Among the injured, three grievously injured passengers have been admitted at Stanley Medical College Hospital, and four passengers with simple injuries, treated at Government Hospital Ponneri were given ex-gratia payment as per norms.

Meanwhile, the stranded passengers of Train No.12578 Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express were transported by buses to Ponneri and to Chennai Central by two EMU Specials early on Saturday (October 12) morning.

At Chennai Central, Railway doctors conducted a medical check-up for the passengers, after which they were provided food and water and were boarded onto the Passenger Special towards Darbhanga, via Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur. The special Train left at 04.45 hrs from Dr MGR Chennai Central.

A high level enquiry has been ordered by the Railway into the accident

Due to Train accident of Train No.12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express at Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division, the following are the changes in the pattern of train services:-Train Rescheduled and Diverted Train No.22802 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Visakhapatnam Express scheduled to leave at 10 am on 12th October 2024 is rescheduled to leave at 12.30 hrs (late by 2 hours and 30 minutes) and will run via diverted route of Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur, duly skipping stoppage at Sulurupett