Myopia on the rise in children, doctors seek reduced ‘screen time’

In a paediatric ophthalmology outpatient department, doctors have observed that up to 10% of the children who walked in had refractive errors, and among them, 30% had myopia. This indicated the rise in prevalence of myopia among children.

“The number of children affected with myopia is on the rise. COVID-19 has accelerated the epidemic of myopia. Post-COVID, its prevalence has significantly increased among the paediatric population,” Manjula Jayakumar, senior paediatric ophthalmologist, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, said.

She stressed the importance of sunlight and exercise, and reducing the screen time for children. “To combat refractive errors, early diagnosis and screening programmes are important. We check the height and weight of children and have school health reports. Likewise, the vision of every child should be screened. If [the screening is] done when children are aged 3 or 3.5, we can pick up problems such as lazy eye early,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

Diet and nutrition played a crucial role. Children should have adequate protein in their diet, and preventing childhood obesity is important, she said, adding: “Proper immunisation should be ensured. Measles can affect the retina and cause corneal infections. Hygiene is important to prevent conjunctivitis.”

A vision check before a child goes to school is important. Annual check-ups should be done after that, S. Soundari, Regional Head, Clinical Services, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, said. “Nearly 7.5% of children aged below 15 have to wear glasses. Regular eye checkups are important,” she said, and laid emphasis on the need to reduce mobile usage among children.

Karpagam Damodaran, dean, Dr. Agarwals Institute of Optometry, said they screened 400 children across 12 care homes in Chennai and distributed glasses. In view of the World Sight Day, observed on October 10, the hospital is offering free eye checks for children till October 31. This year, the theme was “Love your eyes kids”.

