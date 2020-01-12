Mylapore street comes alive with kolams

As V. Mythili, a resident of Mylapore, deftly drew an intricate pattern on the road at North Mada Street, a group gathered around her, clicking photographs of her kolam.

The octogenarian was one among over hundred participants of the kolam contest, organised as a part of the Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival, on Saturday evening.

“For many of us here, drawing kolams has gone from an interest to a passion. Every day, I think of a new design and draw it at home,” Ms Mythili said.

For many other participants like V. Raji from Alwarpet, several designs online and video tutorials on how to draw kolams helped develop interest in recent times.

Participants at the contest were given around an hour to complete their kolams, and watching them keenly were several onlookers. Several tourists visiting the Kapaleeswarar Temple too stopped by to see the competition. As many as 15 kolams were selected and the participants given prizes at the end of the contest.

“Having participated in the festival for many years now, I’ve learnt a lot of interesting kolam techniques from other participants here,” said Jayanthi Murugesh, a participant from T. Nagar, who also won a prize at the competition.

Vincent D’Souza, director of the Mylapore Festival, said the festival initially began with the kolam competition as a standalone event, and over the years, had evolved into a much bigger cultural festival. “The festival and events such as the kolam contest are aimed at spreading the message that the temple and its surrounding areas need to be preserved and promoted as a cultural heritage zone,” he said.

The kolam contest will also be held for more participants on Sunday, from 3.30 p.m. As part of the festival, a rangoli competition, for a limited number of participants, will also be conducted on Sunday.