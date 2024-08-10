Mylapore school receives a massive donation from alumnae

Lady Sivaswami Ayyar Girls Higher Secondary School in Mylapore has received one of its largest donations by individuals — ₹92 lakh from Radha Chandrasekaran, an alumnae of the school from its 1967 batch.

While the donation was made in February 2024, it was during the recent annual day celebration of the school that it received a special mention.

The alumnae was not present on the occasion but the school management thanked Radha for her donation made towards the welfare and development of the institution.

The donation came as a big surprise to the school management. “The alumnae was not in touch with the institution and this donation is the largest-ever individual donation made to the school,” says G. Janaki, assistant headmistress of the school.

Radha preferred to keep her gesture under wraps; and did not want to talk to this journalist. Currently a resident of Bengaluru, Chellammal “Miss” was the headmistress during Radha’s time at the school. And Bhama teacher was her class teacher. The AHM reveals that actor Lakshmi also belonged to the same batch.

“An amount of two lakhs from this donation is being spent towards getting uniform for the students. The major sum is being used for setting up a smart board in every class and to renovate the washrooms and prayer hall,” says Janaki.

The philanthropist has made donations to a couple of other institutions in Chennai and has been funding the education of many students.

