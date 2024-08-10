ADVERTISEMENT

Mylapore school receives a massive donation from alumnae

Updated - August 10, 2024 10:36 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 10:25 pm IST

Radha Chandrasekaran’s contribution gets a special mention during the annual day celebration of Lady Sivaswami Ayyar Girls’ Higher Secondary School

Special Correspondent

During the annual day celebration at Lady Sivaswami Ayyar Girls Higher Secondary School

Lady Sivaswami Ayyar Girls Higher Secondary School in Mylapore has received one of its largest donations by individuals — ₹92 lakh from Radha Chandrasekaran, an alumnae of the school from its 1967 batch.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the donation was made in February 2024, it was during the recent annual day celebration of the school that it received a special mention.

The alumnae was not present on the occasion but the school management thanked Radha for her donation made towards the welfare and development of the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The donation came as a big surprise to the school management. “The alumnae was not in touch with the institution and this donation is the largest-ever individual donation made to the school,” says G. Janaki, assistant headmistress of the school.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Radha preferred to keep her gesture under wraps; and did not want to talk to this journalist. Currently a resident of Bengaluru, Chellammal “Miss” was the headmistress during Radha’s time at the school. And Bhama teacher was her class teacher. The AHM reveals that actor Lakshmi also belonged to the same batch.

“An amount of two lakhs from this donation is being spent towards getting uniform for the students. The major sum is being used for setting up a smart board in every class and to renovate the washrooms and prayer hall,” says Janaki.

The philanthropist has made donations to a couple of other institutions in Chennai and has been funding the education of many students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

school

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US