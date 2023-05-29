ADVERTISEMENT

Mylapore police unearth commercial sex racket, rescue four women from Kenya

May 29, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mylapore police arrested two persons on charges of running a commercial sex racket at a lodge on Monday. The police rescued four women, who had come to the city from Kenya, and housed them in a women’s hostel.

A senior police officer said Mylapore station had received a tip-off about a lodge being used for commercial sex. A team inspected the lodge and found women in some of the rooms. Following this, the team arrested the lodge manager, M. Kannan, of Salem district and the owner, P. Saravanaraj, of Alandur. The two were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

