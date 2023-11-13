Mylapore police station turns 121

November 13, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

The siren

One of my cherished memories of the station is that of the siren that would blare every day exactly at noon. I was in my early 20s residing in Mylapore and the “alarm”, which would continue for at least a minute, would ring around the areas nearby. I assume the siren is an indication to the staff living around the station to report to work. As a boy, I used to salute the police personnel on the road.

Baskar Seshadri is a resident of Mandaveli

The arch

As a 10-year-old, I was fascinated by “the arch” at the entrance of the police station. Two Ashoka trees bent to form an arch. I would stare at it during my visit to the Dabba Chetty Shop on Kutchery Road. Our shop was located on Kutchery Road for more than a century. As a child, I would regularly hang out at the store.

K Badrinath, the fourth-generation running Dabba Chetty Shop

The crowd

I served at Mylapore station between 1977 and 1979.The jurisdiction of the traffic wing extended from Gandhi Statute to Thiru-Vi-Ka Bridge. Hamilton Bridge would often witness a single line of lorries carrying coal and firewood to have them unloaded at the market and we had be go on rounds.

The festivals at the Kapaleeswarar Temple would witness a huge turnout even in the late 70s and we would have to have additional staff pressed into service to regulate the crowd.

Johnson Arthur, retired from police department

The popularity

Mylapore Police District become well-known outside its limits during the tenure of Balakrishnan Velaiah, well known as Balki. He is probably one of the longest-serving deputy commissioners of police to have associated with the Mylapore station. He introduced many people-friendly initiatives. The library set up at the station premises was not just an attempt to promote the reading habit but to encourage the public to view police staff as friends. His successors have also brought a vibrant energy to the police station.

K. Viswanathan, secretary of Mylapore Residents Welfare Association

