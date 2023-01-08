HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Mylapore Kolam contest back after two years

A video on Chennai’s Mylapore festival that featured kolam and rangoli competitions.

January 08, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

S. Poorvaja
People taking part in the Kolam and Rangoli contests in Mylapore, Chennai.

People taking part in the Kolam and Rangoli contests in Mylapore, Chennai. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

After a gap of two years owing to the pandemic, the Kolam and Rangoli competitions were held as a part of the 19th edition of the Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival at the North Mada Street. On Saturday and Sunday, the competitions began from 3.15 and each participant who registered was given an earmarked space on the street there.

On the first day, around 90 participants registered for the Kolam contest and 27 participants registered for the Rangoli Contest. There were women, men and even children who enthusiastically participated.

For years now, many participants have been coming from across the city to participate in the competition. Participants like Prathima Udupa, who bagged a prize in the Kolam competition, have been coming from Bengaluru to participate as well.

The rangoli competitions participants were given a theme - ‘Pongal’ and their designs were based on this. For the kolam competition, sikku kolams, pulli kolams and even innovative geometric patterns were drawn by the participants. From showcasing their own designs, to turning to pinterest, instagram and seeking out mothers and grandmothers for inspiration and guidance, many participants spent days preparing and deciding on the final design for the competition.

For more details, visit  www.mylaporefestival.com . 

Videos: Velankanni Raj BProduction: Abhinaya Sriram

Related Topics

Chennai / arts (general) / culture (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.