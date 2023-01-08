January 08, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

After a gap of two years owing to the pandemic, the Kolam and Rangoli competitions were held as a part of the 19th edition of the Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival at the North Mada Street. On Saturday and Sunday, the competitions began from 3.15 and each participant who registered was given an earmarked space on the street there.

On the first day, around 90 participants registered for the Kolam contest and 27 participants registered for the Rangoli Contest. There were women, men and even children who enthusiastically participated.

For years now, many participants have been coming from across the city to participate in the competition. Participants like Prathima Udupa, who bagged a prize in the Kolam competition, have been coming from Bengaluru to participate as well.

The rangoli competitions participants were given a theme - ‘Pongal’ and their designs were based on this. For the kolam competition, sikku kolams, pulli kolams and even innovative geometric patterns were drawn by the participants. From showcasing their own designs, to turning to pinterest, instagram and seeking out mothers and grandmothers for inspiration and guidance, many participants spent days preparing and deciding on the final design for the competition.

For more details, visit www.mylaporefestival.com .

Videos: Velankanni Raj BProduction: Abhinaya Sriram