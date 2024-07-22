Mylapore Fine Arts Club honours theatre artist Maadhu Balaji

The Mylapore Fine Arts Club on Monday here conferred the title ‘Nataka Kala Nipuna’ on actor and theatre artist Maadhu Balaji during the inaugural function of Drama Festival 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Television personality and theatre artist T.V. Varadharajen said: “It was not easy to deliver the lines written by Crazy Mohan. Balaji brings the character alive with his phenomenal talent,” he said. He added that even after Crazy Mohan passed away, Mr. Balaji had been doing exceptionally well in staging the shows.

After receiving the honour, Mr. Balaji said: “Everyone keeps asking me why we haven’t staged a new play yet. But after being with Crazy Mohan for decades, I want to bring out only the best. I’m planning to do one in January and have already spoken to a writer,” he said. He reminisced how veteran theatre artist Kathadi Ramamurthy helped him a great deal in the initial years.

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, president, Mylapore Fine Arts Club, spoke on the occasion. D.N. Varadharajan, secretary, and Mahalingam, joint secretary, Mylapore Fine Arts Club, were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.