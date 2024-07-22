GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mylapore Fine Arts Club honours theatre artist Maadhu Balaji

The honour was conferred on him during the inaugural function of Drama Festival 2024

Published - July 22, 2024 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Maadhu Balaji receiving the award from Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, president, Mylapore Fine Arts Club, at the function on Monday.

Actor Maadhu Balaji receiving the award from Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, president, Mylapore Fine Arts Club, at the function on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Mylapore Fine Arts Club on Monday here conferred the title ‘Nataka Kala Nipuna’ on actor and theatre artist Maadhu Balaji during the inaugural function of Drama Festival 2024.

Television personality and theatre artist T.V. Varadharajen said: “It was not easy to deliver the lines written by Crazy Mohan. Balaji brings the character alive with his phenomenal talent,” he said. He added that even after Crazy Mohan passed away, Mr. Balaji had been doing exceptionally well in staging the shows.

After receiving the honour, Mr. Balaji said: “Everyone keeps asking me why we haven’t staged a new play yet. But after being with Crazy Mohan for decades, I want to bring out only the best. I’m planning to do one in January and have already spoken to a writer,” he said. He reminisced how veteran theatre artist Kathadi Ramamurthy helped him a great deal in the initial years.

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, president, Mylapore Fine Arts Club, spoke on the occasion. D.N. Varadharajan, secretary, and Mahalingam, joint secretary, Mylapore Fine Arts Club, were also present.

