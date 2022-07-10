Mylapore couple murder case accused detained under Goondas Act
The two accused Krishna and Ravi Rai, who are in prison for the murder of the couple Srikanth and Anuradha, have been detained under the Goondas Act.
The two accused had murdered the couple after they returned from the United States of America on May 7 and had tried to flee after stealing gold jewellery and silver articles worth nearly ₹8 crore.
A senior official of the city police said the two accused had been remanded under the Goondas Act based on a direction from City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.
