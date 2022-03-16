Mylapore comes alive during Arubathumoovar festival

Crowds thronging the annual Arubathumoovar festival procession at Mylapore Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

March 16, 2022 21:32 IST

The celebrations will conclude with the Thirukalyanam on March 18

On Wednesday, the day after the car festival, Mylapore witnessed the grandeur of the Arubathumoovar festival. Amidst chants of “Kapali”, blowing of conches and trumpets and playing of drums, the utsava idols of the 63 Nayanmars (Saivite Saints), led by idols of Lord Kapaleeswarar, Goddess Karpagambal, Murugan, Vinayaka, and Chandikeshwara were taken out in the procession around the four Mada streets.

The festival is happening on such a large scale after a two-year break due to the pandemic. “The crowds were less than usual. But the temple authorities and the police had organised it all very well. Distribution of food items, including fruits, biscuits, ice cream, toffees, vada, water, juice and buttermilk happened aplenty in the 4-km radius around the temple,” said T. Raghunathan, a resident of Chithra Kulam.

Advertising

Advertising

Free vegetables

Kamalakannan, a vegetable vendor, gave away free vegetables to many. People were seen carrying bags of goodies collected from various points and to take the stuff back home.

The idols that were carried on palanquins or pulled along on vahanams were stopped at many points enroute and devotees ensured that they collected vibhuthi and kumkum. Deities of temples, including Kolavizhi amman, the village deity, Mundagakanni Amman, and Subramaniaswamy from Chintadripet, joined the procession.

Watch | Arubathumoovar festival in Chennai

“You can see the Arubathumoovar festival being celebrated in such a grand manner in temples in the Arcot area. It is not part of the temple traditions further south,” said B. Sargurunathan, Odhuvar of the Kapaleeswarar temple. The Arubathumoovar is part of the temple’s Masi - Panguni Thiruvizha or annual Brahmotsavam, which this year will conclude with the Thirukalyanam on March 18.

It is an opportunity for hundreds of vendors such as Senthil from Tiruchi to sell their wares. “When they plan for festivals, why the police and organisers do not think of vendors and our needs? We are always driven away,” he said.

S. Sangeetha, a resident of Triplicane, said she enjoyed the festival since there was some amount of shopping to do. “I purchased turmeric as it is a tradition at home to buy during the car festival or on Arubathumoovar festival day. I bought some trinkets from the roadside, which is a lot of fun,” she said.