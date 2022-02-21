Mylapore Club office sealed

The action comes after the Madras High Court dismissed the Club’s appeal against HR and CE department’s demand notice

The building that houses the office of Mylapore Club was locked and sealed on Monday by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department as the club owed to the department ₹4.07 crore as rent arrears.

According to a press release, the property on Luz Church Road belongs to Mylapore Kapaleeswarar temple. The HR and CE Department had increased the rent by 15% once in three years for the Club, according to the department rules and as per the Madras High Court order.

The department had fixed monthly rent as ₹11,51,700 for the Club property in February 2018 and it had issued a demand notice again in December 2021 and January this year seeking arrears to be remitted.

However, the club had filed a writ petition against the demand notice and the Madras High Court had dismissed the writ on February 3. Following this, the club gave a cheque for ₹1 crore a portion of arrears to temple authorities.

As nearly ₹4,07,86,731 was pending as rent arrears, the department authorities sealed the building on Monday, the release said.

The property spread over 42 grounds and 1,568 sq.ft. was leased out to Mylapore Club. After the completion of 99-year lease period in August 2000, the Club had returned a portion of the property and retained 23 grounds for which rent was hiked once in three years and was to be collected within four weeks, the release added.