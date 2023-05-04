ADVERTISEMENT

Myanmar Airways International to begin direct flights on the Yangon-Chennai sector on May 6

May 04, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai will be the airline’s first south Indian destination, as well as its fourth Indian route, after Delhi, Kolkata and Gaya

Murali N. Krishnaswamy

Myanmar Airways International (MAI) is to begin direct flights on the Yangon-Chennai-Yangon sector, with the inaugural flight scheduled for May 6.

Chennai will be its first south Indian destination, as well as its fourth Indian route, after Delhi, Kolkata and Gaya. The Myanmar-based airline is to use its fleet of Embraer E190 or Airbus A319/A320 aircraft on what will be a weekly service, every Saturday.

Flight 8M630 will land in Chennai at 10:15 a.m. and depart at 11.15 a.m. as 8M631. An MAI official said the passenger focus will be medical tourism, visiting friends and relatives (VFR), pilgrims and tourists, with further plans of making the southern gateway a transit hub for domestic transfers.

As part of the new route launch, the official said the full-service carrier has introduced special reduced fares and an enhanced baggage allowance per passenger.

