Chennai

‘My rooftop garden came to my rescue during lockdown’

Radhika (below) and a section of her garden. Photos: Special Arrangement

Radhika (below) and a section of her garden. Photos: Special Arrangement  

I started my rooftop garden exactly a year ago with almost no knowledge on what it takes to grow a vegetable plant at home. Today, I have evolved to a point where I can share my harvest with neighbours even during these times. It all started with my daughter, who was 2.5 years old, who loved lady’s finger. I started with vegetables like lady’s finger, brinjal, spinach (amaranthus and palak), curry leaves, tomato along with a few flowering plants. Over the last one year, I joined a few groups on Facebook that guided me on how to prepare manure organically as well. Banana peel water, buttermilk, homemade compost helped me to get a good yield. I also slowly expanded my garden with cucumber, bitterguard, mint leaves, green chilli, broad beans, radish and capsicum. However bug infestation is something I am still working on and have lost quite a few plants to it. During these lockdown days where availability of vegetables was scarce, in addition to collecting vegetables for our own consumption, I was able to share it with our neighbours. My husband and I take turns to water the plants and find this to be therapeutic and relaxing.

Anyone with a 300-400 sq. ft. space in terrace or balcony could start organic gardening. We could be self-sufficient for 50-60% of our requirement covered from our terrace yield.

(Radhika Sundararaman is a resident of Rams Ragashree Villas, Perungudi)

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Chennai Downtown
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 11:37:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/my-rooftop-garden-came-to-my-rescue-during-lockdown/article31662890.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY