My love for Adyar: Chennai residents recall neighbourhood memories

June 21, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

You cross Adyar Bridge and life changes. Atleast that’s what long-time residents of this bustling neighbourhood think.

Today, Adyar might be a gateway to Chennai’s IT hub, but it has seen simpler and quieter times.

Federal Bank, as part of its expansion plans in the State, recently celebrated some of Adyar’s heroes. We sat down for a chat with three of them:

Narasimha Rao

‘Society Bus Stop’ is a phrase 70-year-old Narasimha Rao has said often. “It was the biggest landmark of our neighbourhood,” says Narasimha, who ran a couple of businesses, including those involving furniture and steel, and has experienced life in Adyar over many decades.

Narsimha has not just played roadside cricket in his younger days here, but also at its grounds. “We were blessed with cricket and tennis courts at the Gandhinagar Colony. Even today, we have three open playgrounds here. We would be terrified of even venturing into Besant Nagar, which would be deserted after 6pm.”

Narasimha is proud of Gandhi Nagar and Adyar which, he says, was prominently featured in Tamil magazines of the ‘50s and ‘60s. “You could read any city-based story, and be rest assured that one character would be from Gandhi Nagar.” Gandhi Nagar was also famous for housing the residences of some of the most popular actors of Tamil cinema, he adds. “From MGR to Saroja Devi, everyone has lived here.”

This was probably because Adyar was filled with big, independent bungalows, a time Narasimha Rao looks back with nostalgia. “But then, probably in the ‘80s, it fell to the ‘flat culture’. Today, the place is too noisy and polluted. I miss the quiet.”

MP Farooq

The first time he arrived in Madras from his hometown in Kerala in 1976, MP Farooq tried hailing an autorickshaw to Adyar. “No one would come. They’d all say that it was very far,” he laughs.

Farooq reminisces is reminiscing a time when the neighbourhood, primarily consisting of Gandhi Nagar and Sastri Nagar, was dotted with independent houses, and paddy fields, near where present-day LB Road is.

In 1978, armed with a background in helping out a timber business firm back in Kerala, Farooq set up Modern Timber. Later, he ventured into home interior contracts, working on corporate workplaces and banks. Thanks to the IT boom in the OMR stretch, more business came in. “My first client was Cognizant and later, I did some TCS offices. When Tidel Park emerged as a big property in Tiruvanmiyur, we got a lot of projects from there as well,” says

In his early Adyar days, when he had a day off from work, Farooq would head for a day at Mamallapuram on bus 19B from a place locally referred to as ‘Panimani Workshop’ (where Adyar Depot now stands). “But you might have to wait for two hours for that bus. You see, unlike today, ECR wasn’t the most happening weekend destination back then.”

Ajith Kumar Ravindran

Imagine playing cricket in the main roads of Adyar. It might be impossible now, but back in the ‘80s, it was a reality.

Ajith Kumar Ravindran, who has been an Adyar resident for more than four decades, has experienced that sort of cricketing action. “We had fielders placed at MG Road,” he recalls, “Today, it is near impossible to even walk there.”

Ajith talks of a time when only three buses operated in this area: 47A, 5B and 23 C. “We used to cycle on the Theosophical Road. Most of the kids, from Gandhi Nagar to Besant Nagar, used to be friends and play together, as there were only a handful of us.”

Elliot’s Beach was Ajith’s regular hangout spot then. “Whenever there was a film shooting there, we used to throng the place. I remember the shoots of Kamal Haasan’s Apoorva Sagodhargal and Rajinikanth’s Billa taking place here. Some parts of Amitabh Bachchan’s Inquilaab (1984) were also shot near the bus stand in Besant Nagar; I remember watching that as a school-going child,” says Ajith, who runs a group of companies and also a trust called Thuli that refurbishes clothes for disadvantaged sections of society.

Ajith used to swim in the beach often those days. He can’t even think of doing that today. “It’s not the same anymore, as people from every part come here, especially during the weekends. Despite all these massive developments, thankfully, there are still many trees, thanks to Theosophical Society.”

