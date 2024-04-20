ADVERTISEMENT

My father was a daredevil, an ideal model of Sanatana Dharma, says dancer Padma Subrahmanyam

April 20, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Director K. Subrahmanyam Memorial Awards for Eminence were distributed on the occasion of 120th birth anniversary of movie director K. Subrahmanyam

The Hindu Bureau

From left, S.R.G. Rajanna, veteran nagaswaram vidwan, N.S. Jayalakshmi, dance guru, Kathadi Ramamurthy, stage artiste and Kudanthai Mali receiving the Director K. Subrahmanyam Memorial Award on the occasion of the 120th birth anniversary of the film director in Chennai on Saturday. S.P. Muthuraman, film director, N. Kamakodi, MD and CEO City Union Bank, P. Thangappan, Secretary General, Indo- Russian Cultural Society, Kumar Rajendran, chairman, MGR Janaki College and Padma Subrahmanyam, Bharatanatyam dancer are in the picture. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

“My father was a daredevil at a time when we (India) were not independent (from the British rule). He boldly spoke against Indians being ruled by foreigners and had the guts to criticise the ills in the society, not only in the political background but also in the social scenario. He brought out all that beautifully,” said Padma Vibhushan Padma Subrahmanyam at the 120th birth anniversary of movie director K. Subrahmanyam.

Honour for Padma Subrahmanyam

An hour-long film on the ‘Thirai Ulaga Thanthai’ (Father of the film world), produced by Krishnaswamy Associates Limited in 2010 with excerpts from his movies, Pavalakkodi (1934) and Thyagaboomi (1939), was screened at the event.

Two e-books on his life lessons that will inspire youngsters were launched at the event, Ms. Subrahmanyam added. The books are Flowers at the Feet of Father, a compilation of anecdotes edited by the director’s son S. Krishnaswamy, and Director K. Subrahmanyam - A Social & Cultural Ladder, by Shankar Venkatraman.

Director K. Subrahmanyam Memorial Awards for Eminence were handed over to Veteran nagaswaram artiste Sembanarkoil S.R.G. Rajanna, Kalakshetra dance guru N.S. Jayalakshmi, stage artiste Kathadi Ramamurthy and Kudanthai Mali, who spearheads the drama troupe ‘Mali’s Stage’.

Quoting many famous sayings, including Aalayam thozhuvathu saalavum nandru [Praying at the temple is virtuous], Theethum nandrum pirar thara vaara [Negative and positive are through one’s own actions] and Yaathum oore yaavarum kelir [All world’s a family], Ms. Subrahmanyam said, “All these are some of the fundamental principles of the real Dravidian culture, which is another root of a great Banyan tree of Bharatiya culture. Another name for that culture is Sanatana Dharma, the eternal code of conduct. Director K. Subrahmanyam was an ideal model of that dharma.”

Veteran director S. P. Muthuraman, who presided over the award function, said, “Working in the cinema industry has been likened to gambling. Taking director K.Subrahmanyam as a role model, efforts must be made to render cinema industry profitable for everyone. During his period, the film industry acted responsibly and was lucrative. He will not be forgotten and will go on to live beyond his demise in the hearts of many.”

He, along with N. Kamakodi, Managing Director and CEO, City Union Bank, handed over the awards.

P. Thangappan of the Indo-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries, advocate Kumar Rajendran and family members of K. Subrahmanyam, Mohana Krishnaswamy, K. Harishankar, along with many other artistes, history and movie buffs, took part.

