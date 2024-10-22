MV Diabetes launches School of Podiatry to train doctors in diabetic foot treatment

MV Diabetes, in collaboration with the Academy of Physicians in Wound Healing from the US, is launching a one-of-a-kind School of Podiatry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The School, operating under the banner of Diabetic Foot Research India, will provide training for doctors and paramedics on podiatry skills, including nail care and comprehensive diabetic foot care practices currently utilised at MV Diabetes, Royapuram.

According to Vijay Viswanathan, chief physician at MV Diabetes, India has 101.4 million people living with diabetes, with Tamil Nadu alone accounting for 7 to 8 million. One serious complication of diabetes is foot problems, which can lead to severe outcomes, including amputations.

“Foot ulcers are common and can be particularly costly to treat due to their recurring nature, making them more expensive than treatments for complications like retinopathy or kidney transplants. So, preventive care is crucial for avoiding foot complications in diabetic patients,” says Dr. Viswanathan. He also stressed the importance of accessible and customised footwear for patients.

The inaugural training session to be conducted from October 23 to 25 will host 25 physicians, including a couple of paramedics, from across Tamil Nadu. The three-day course will provide participants with six credits from the Tamil Nadu Medical Council. The curriculum will cover the fundamentals of diabetes, diabetic foot care, surgical interventions for foot issues, and the latest treatment advancements in diabetes management. Antony Irio, Adjunct Professor, New York College of Podiatric Medicine, is one of the faculty in the first programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.