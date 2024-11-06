MV Diabetes and The Hindu to host Wellness webinar on diabetes and well being

MV Diabetes, with branches in Chennai and Bengaluru, is collaborating with The Hindu to host a wellness webinar series titled ‘Well-being Among People Living with Diabetes’ on November 9, 2024, at 5 p.m.

Vijay Viswanathan, Head and Chief Physician at MV Hospital for Diabetes, and National President (2025) of Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), will share insights on the topic, ‘Physical and Mental well being and its connection to Diabetes,’ aligning with this year’s World Diabetes Day theme.

The webinar will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor at The Hindu. For those interested, registration is available at https://newsth.live/THWSMVDLDE

