He had a lot of love for the Roja Muthiah Research Library and would be extremely happy about research scholars visiting the library and making use of the resources available, said historian V. Sriram about writer, journalist and historian S. Muthiah.

The library, which Muthiah had loved so much, hosted historians, students and colleagues of his who came together to participate in a memorial meeting on Tuesday.

Speaking about his association with Muthiah, Mr. Sriram recalled how he was always ready to listen to every discovery or new information he wanted to share.

“Any time I discovered or heard something new, Muthiah would be the first person I would go to.

“He was always enthusiastic about it. His devotion to the RMRL was unparalleled and he wanted to have an ‘S.Muthiah’ corner in the library where visitors could access a collection of his writings as well as his favorite books,” he said.

Sundar Ganesan, director of RMRL, said that they would be working on establishing a ‘S.Muthiah's corner’ in the coming days.

Tracing the origins

Shobha Menon, founder of Nizhal, an organisation which has been working towards the greening of spaces in the city, recalled how Muthiah had always encouraged her to delve deeper into civic issues and trace the origins of several infrastructural aspects of the city.

“It was his encouragement and support for my early work that encouraged me to start an initiative like Nizhal,” she said.

M.V. Subbiah, Managing Trustee of the AMM Foundation, said that Muthiah’s passion was not preservation, but dissemination.

“He did not believe in hoarding research and worked towards making it accessible and available for everyone. He firmly believed that his role was that of a chronicler and focused on recording the positive aspects,” he said.

Apart from Muthiah’s contributions towards books and collections which are a wealth of information, he was warmly remembered for encouraging and supporting a number of initiatives and events which put the city on a pedestal.

“Be it the events of Madras Day or the Madras Gazetteer project, he ensured that there were no roadblocks and they grew with support from a number of people,” said Kombai S. Anwar, writer and film-maker.