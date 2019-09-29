MUTA loses control of Madras varsity

The Professors’ Forum has wrested control of governing bodies of the University of Madras.

For the first time, the Madras University Teachers’ Association (MUTA), once a strong voice for the faculty of the university, has no representation in the university’s senate or syndicate.

In the elections held on Saturday for vacancies in the senate and the syndicate, all seats contested went to members of the Professors’ Forum or those who had opposed the Association of University Teachers.

Contestants said of the 262 members in the academic council, as many as 240 persons had voted.

‘Streamlining necessary’

The University of Madras will follow rules to streamline M.Phil and Ph.D admissions, vice-chancellor P. Duraisamy informed the academic council.

Mr. Duraisamy said the streamlining was necessary as he had noticed in the last two years that colleges often failed to provide details of admission by the September deadline.