Musicians honoured

December 23, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Musicians T.K.S. Kalaivanan and S. Thirugnanasambandha Odhuvar were honoured at the 81st annual Tamil Isai Festival of the Tamil Isai Sangam held here on Thursday. Former Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, who presented the title of Isai Perarignar to Mr. Kalaivanan and Pann Isai Perarignar to Thirugnanasambandha Odhuvar, said that more youngsters should take up classical music. He appreciated the work of the Sangam in spreading Tamil Isai among the public. Tamil Isai Sangam President E. Sundharamurthy and Secretary A. C. Muthiah graced the occasion. 

