Music artists honoured at inauguration of Paddhathi Music Fest

December 24, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three persons were honoured during the inauguration of Paddhathi Music Fest 2023-24, organised by Carnatica and Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Sabha, here on Sunday.

The titles ‘Bharat Kala Sanskriti Poshaka’, ‘Sampradaya Sangeetha Vallabhi’ and ‘Vishwa Kala Samridhi Puraskar’ were conferred on K.N. Ramaswamy, director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai Kendra; musician Sankari Krishnan; and Sujietra Jayaseelan, director of Sugam Culture and Heritage Foundation, Malaysia, respectively.

Industrialist Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetti said the initiative to honour artists who promote our art and culture should be lauded. These artists and art enthusiasts help in taking our art to different places abroad, and their contributions should certainly be recognised.

Ms. Krishnan said: “When an artist is recognised, it not only bestows upon them a lot of responsibility but also motivates them to perform and do better.”

Krishnan Suresh, director of SciArt Services, said a common thing between all the awardees was their passion for what they do and towards the art.

Mr. Ramaswamy, Ms. Jayaseelan, Bharatanatyam exponent Nandini Ramani, musician Revathi Subramanian, and K.N. Shashikiran, managing trustee, Carnatica Archival Centre, also spoke during the occasion.