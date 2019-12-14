Music connects people of different faiths and it has its own universal language of love and peace, said Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali.

He was speaking at the Music Festival - 2019, ‘Jugalbandi concert,’ organised by Viswa Kala Sangam, in the city. “India has always been an important platform for art and culture. Music has been a part of our great heritage. Our nation is the birthplace for many gurus and ustads from various gharanas,” he said. He commended the ‘Jugalbandi concert’ artistes including Ronu Majumdar, flute (Hindustani), V. Narhari, tabla, J.A. Jayanth, flute (Carnatic) and N.C. Bharadwaj, mridangam.

Ranedra K. Majumdar and Neyveli Santhanagopalan were conferred ‘Viswa Kala Puraskar’.