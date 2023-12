Music and dance exponents honoured at the inaugural of Isai Iyal Nataka Vizha

December 15, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 44th Isai Iyal Nataka Vizha and the 34th Bharatham festival was inaugurated on December 9 at Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Mahaswami Auditorium by the 46th Jeer of Sri Ahobila Mutt Srivan Satakopa Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Mahadesikan.

In the event organised by Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha and Sri P. Obul Reddy and Smt. P Gnanambal Trust, the title ‘Vani Kala Sudhakara’ was conferred on musicians Malladi Brothers — Sriram Prasad and Ravi Kumar, violinist Usha Rajagopalan, Mridangam exponent Neyveli B. Venkatesh, Bharatanatyam exponent Meenakshi Chitharanjan and theatre artist K. R. S. Kumar. Musicologist Radha Bhaskar felicitated the artists on the occasion.

The event was followed by a dance performance by H. N. Nandhini Suresh of Sri Sai Nrithyalaya.

