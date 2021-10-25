Music Academy to host Margazhi fest as12-day virtual conference and concerts

There will 24 concerts by senior artistes that rasikas have to pay for, and another 24 concerts by junior and sub-senior artistes that will be free, held between Dec 20 and 31

As the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continues, this year also, the Music Academy has decided to opt for the virtual route to conduct its 95th Annual Conference and Concerts, during the Margazhi season.

Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organisation (WHO), will inaugurate the 12-day festival on December 20 and it will be followed by a nagaswaram concert by S. Kasim and S. Babu.

“We cannot reduce the number of people in the audience since our membership itself is 1,400. Even though the inauguration and the festival will be conducted virtually, the rasikas will not miss any of the aspects of the festival, except the award ceremony,” said N. Murali, president of the Academy.

Mr. Murali said there would be 24 concerts by senior artistes and another 24 concerts by junior and sub-senior artistes between December 20 and 31. “We have increased the duration of the festival from eight days to 12 this year. Rasikas have to pay for concerts by senior musicians, and other concerts are free. There will be a lecture demonstration every day,” he explained.

A three-day dance festival will be held between January 2 and 4. The dance festival will, however, feature only solo performances,” Mr. Murali said.

Expressing hope that 2022 would provide an opportunity to conduct a regular festival, he said the Academy might consider making amends by awarding artistes retrospectively for the two missing years. “In the past, the Academy has awarded more than one musician retrospectively,” he pointed out.

The website of the Academy has already published the programme for this year’s festival.