‘Museum in a box’ contest for children

CHENNAI

07 November 2020 00:50 IST

Care Earth Trust, a city-based biodiversity research organisation, is hosting a competition for schoolchildren, ‘Museum in a box’, and why water matters to them. This is to encourage children to come up with concepts on significance of water and its conservation.

The contest is open to children in Classes 6 to 12. It requires them to select five objects that tell why water matters and could be put into a box. The objects could be anything from drawings, photos or news clippings.

Submissions can be photos of handmade posters or in digital format and have to be sent by November 23 to careearthtrails @gmail.com, titled ‘Museum in a box competition’.

Seetha Gopalakrishnan, senior project associate, Care Earth, said: “We are hosting a digital contest due to the pandemic. This is a prelude to the virtual launch of the project planned by the month-end.”

Schools may gain online access to the ‘Museum in a box’ compilation by December first week after free registration at careearthtrust.org. The initiative is part of a collaborative project along with the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai.