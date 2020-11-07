Chennai

‘Museum in a box’ contest for children

Care Earth Trust, a city-based biodiversity research organisation, is hosting a competition for schoolchildren, ‘Museum in a box’, and why water matters to them. This is to encourage children to come up with concepts on significance of water and its conservation.

The contest is open to children in Classes 6 to 12. It requires them to select five objects that tell why water matters and could be put into a box. The objects could be anything from drawings, photos or news clippings.

Submissions can be photos of handmade posters or in digital format and have to be sent by November 23 to careearthtrails @gmail.com, titled ‘Museum in a box competition’.

Seetha Gopalakrishnan, senior project associate, Care Earth, said: “We are hosting a digital contest due to the pandemic. This is a prelude to the virtual launch of the project planned by the month-end.”

Schools may gain online access to the ‘Museum in a box’ compilation by December first week after free registration at careearthtrust.org. The initiative is part of a collaborative project along with the U.S. Consulate General, Chennai.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2020 12:51:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/museum-in-a-box-contest-for-children/article33044112.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY