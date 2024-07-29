GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muscle memory does not work the first time around

On the pavement of 100 Feet Road where it meets Arcot Road at Vadapalani junction, a SWD manhole lid stands upturned like the roots of a cyclone-hit tree

Published - July 29, 2024 01:09 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
These images were taken on July 24, 2024.

These images were taken on July 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Muscle memory applies to a diversity of activities. In Chennai, that includes sidestepping “pitfalls” on the pavement. The thoughtless ease with which pedestrians avoid “open-mouthed” SWD and sewage manholes, depressions in pavements/ roads and other “traps” has to be seen to be believed.

On the pavement of 100 Feet Road where it meets Arcot Road at Vadapalani junction, a SWD manhole lid stands upturned like the roots of a cyclone-hit tree. In the two images from that patch, two pedestrians swerve from the path of danger in distinctively personal styles. Both of them would be in each of the two frames. This is a case of simple random sampling aimed at illustrating a common scene on that patch.

One of them walks on the carriageway and climbs on to the pavement when the danger is past. The other — the younger of the two — is absorbed in a conversation on the mobile, walks on the pavement, towards the path of danger, but deftly dances around the perilous spot.

But muscle memory kicks in only where the feet is familiar with a terrain. A pedestrian walking down that pavement for the first time at night can walk straight into that “trap”. Most of the time, they will stub a foot against the upturned cover. On a rare occasion, it can be serious, when a senior citizen walks straight into it.

Related Topics

civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.