Chennai

Murugan to write to PM on newspaper industry’s demands

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 22 May 2020 23:54 IST
Updated: 22 May 2020 23:54 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party State president L. Murugan on Friday assured a delegation of newspaper industry representatives that he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the set of demands made by the industry.

Mr. Murugan also told the delegation that he will speak to Ms. Sitharaman about the issues raised by them.

The delegation comprised of N. Ram, Chairman, THG Publishing Private Ltd., L. Adimoolam, publisher, Dinamalar, and R.M.R. Ramesh, managing director, Kal Publications (Dinakaran).

