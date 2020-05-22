Chennai

Murugan to write to PM on newspaper industry’s demands

Bharatiya Janata Party State president L. Murugan on Friday assured a delegation of newspaper industry representatives that he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the set of demands made by the industry.

Mr. Murugan also told the delegation that he will speak to Ms. Sitharaman about the issues raised by them.

The delegation comprised of N. Ram, Chairman, THG Publishing Private Ltd., L. Adimoolam, publisher, Dinamalar, and R.M.R. Ramesh, managing director, Kal Publications (Dinakaran).

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 11:57:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/murugan-to-write-to-pm-on-newspaper-industrys-demands/article31654230.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY