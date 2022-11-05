Murugan idol seized by Idol Wing in Coimbatore

The idol, said to be 130 years old and weighing 300 kg, was seized from a dealer in Ukkadam following a tip off to the police

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 05, 2022 21:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The officers of Idol Wing CID have seized an antique idol of Murugan which is said to be 130 years old from a dealer.

The officers got a tip off from an informant that a person named S. Bhaskar of Ukkadam, Coimbatore, was trying to sell an antique idol of Murugan through a broker for ₹3 crore a month ago. Sub-inspector of police Pandiarajan of the Madurai unit of Idol Wing approached the seller as a prospective idol collector and wealthy businessman.

After a great deal of persuasion, Bhaskar agreed to meet sub-inspector Pandiarajan at a place near the Coimbatore bus stand on Thursday. On Friday, a special team reached the residence of the seller Bhaskaran in Ukkadam, Coimbatore. After the search commenced, the 300 kg idol of Lord Murugan was found in the main hall of the house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Idol Wing police said he did not have any documents to prove the provenance. Nobody would ever keep such a massive idol in their house and there was no doubt that such an idol is meant for temple worship and should have belonged to some temple.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Idol wing team seized the Idol in the presence of revenue officials following all the legal formalities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
theft & burglary

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app