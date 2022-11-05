Murugan idol seized by Idol Wing in Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

The officers of Idol Wing CID have seized an antique idol of Murugan which is said to be 130 years old from a dealer.

The officers got a tip off from an informant that a person named S. Bhaskar of Ukkadam, Coimbatore, was trying to sell an antique idol of Murugan through a broker for ₹3 crore a month ago. Sub-inspector of police Pandiarajan of the Madurai unit of Idol Wing approached the seller as a prospective idol collector and wealthy businessman.

After a great deal of persuasion, Bhaskar agreed to meet sub-inspector Pandiarajan at a place near the Coimbatore bus stand on Thursday. On Friday, a special team reached the residence of the seller Bhaskaran in Ukkadam, Coimbatore. After the search commenced, the 300 kg idol of Lord Murugan was found in the main hall of the house.

Idol Wing police said he did not have any documents to prove the provenance. Nobody would ever keep such a massive idol in their house and there was no doubt that such an idol is meant for temple worship and should have belonged to some temple.

The Idol wing team seized the Idol in the presence of revenue officials following all the legal formalities.