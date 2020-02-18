Murugadoss, Darbar distributors enter into a truce, HC closes cases

The Madras High Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over film director A.R. Murugadoss having filed a petition about a week ago seeking police protection from film distributors of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar but now not interested even in pursuing a complaint lodged against them with the police.

Justice P. Rajamanickam said, it was not fair on the part of litigants to take the courts for a ride. When the plea seeking police protection was listed for hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor M. Mohamed Riyaz told the court that the city police had registered a First Information Report on the basis of the director’s complaint.

The complaint stated that the distributors were threatening him for the loss suffered by them due to distribution of the movie though they were actually supposed to raise their grievances only with the producer. After the registration of the FIR, the complainant as well as the accused appeared to have settled the issue amicably, he said. On his part, advocate Vijayan Subramanian, representing Mr. Murugadoss, told the court that after the registration of the FIR, the film distributors’ association had assured the film directors’ association that the petitioner shall not be disturbed any further in this regard and hence his client had decided not to pursue the complaint.

He had also written a letter to the police asking them to drop all further proceedings. After recording the submissions made by the APP as well as the petitioner’s counsel, the judge closed the plea seeking police protection.