Murders in Tiruttani, Kancheepuram

A 16-year-old was murdered in Palur near Chengalpattu on Thursday and a 35-year-old man was hacked to death inside a hotel in Tiruttani on Friday.

In the first incident, the body of the boy, with multiple cut injuries, was found near a pond behind his house in Palur, Kancheepuram district.

Residents who spotted the body informed the Palur police station. Police personnel rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem.

The victim was identified as Surya , son of Arun, 46, a farmer. The teenager was working as a cleaner in an earth-mover company. He left home on Thursday and did not return.

The police started investigation and have detained a few persons.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the motive behind the murder was previous rivalry. It appears that he was trying to create a rift between two persons,” a police officer.

Murder inside hotel

In the second incident, the 35-year-old man was brutally hacked to death inside a restaurant in Tiruttani near the Block Development Office and Court Complex. The police are trying to identify the suspects using CCTV cameras.

Initial investigations revealed that Mahesh, from Vepampattu, had come to meet his friend, who was arrested in a murder case and was brought to the court for trial on Friday. After meeting the friend, he was having lunch at a restaurant around 2.30 p.m.

At this juncture, four persons wielding sharp weapons barged into the eatery and hacked him to death. CCTV footage from the hotel showed other customers running away with their children.

Senior police officers suspect previous rivalry as the motive behind the murder.