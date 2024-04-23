GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Murder suspect hacked to death near Gummidipoondi

The police have launched a search for the suspects

April 23, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old youth, who came out on bail after he was arrested in connection with a murder case, was hacked to death by a gang in a village near Gummidipoondi on Monday night.

The police identified the victim as Arunkumar alias Dileep Kumar, 26, of Kayalarmedu village, near Gummidipoondi. Late at night, he was waylaid and hacked to death by a gang belonging to Kongal, a neighbouring village. The personnel from the Padirivedu police station recovered the body and sent it to the Government Hospital, Ponneri, for a post-mortem.

The police said Sakthivel, 23, was murdered by a gang last month in Manellur village. Arunkumar and six others were cited as accused in the case and were arrested by the police. Recently, Arunkumar had come out on bail. The police suspect that he was murdered in revenge. The police have launched a search for the suspects.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.