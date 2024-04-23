Murder suspect hacked to death near Gummidipoondi

April 23, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 26-year-old youth, who came out on bail after he was arrested in connection with a murder case, was hacked to death by a gang in a village near Gummidipoondi on Monday night.

The police identified the victim as Arunkumar alias Dileep Kumar, 26, of Kayalarmedu village, near Gummidipoondi. Late at night, he was waylaid and hacked to death by a gang belonging to Kongal, a neighbouring village. The personnel from the Padirivedu police station recovered the body and sent it to the Government Hospital, Ponneri, for a post-mortem.

The police said Sakthivel, 23, was murdered by a gang last month in Manellur village. Arunkumar and six others were cited as accused in the case and were arrested by the police. Recently, Arunkumar had come out on bail. The police suspect that he was murdered in revenge. The police have launched a search for the suspects.