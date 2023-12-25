Murder of woman software engineer in Ponmar was preplanned by classmate, say police

December 25, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the murder of a 24-year-old woman software engineer was pre-planned and executed by the suspect, now in custody — her classmate, and close friend for long. The transman reportedly murdered her, after she spurned his proposal for marriage, slitting her veins, tying her up and setting her on fire.

The victim has been identified as R.Nandhini, a native of Madurai, and the arrested suspect as Vetrimaran alias Pandi Maheswari.

On Saturday, passersby and those in the vicinity spotted fire from an under-construction building in Vedhagiri Nagar, Ponmar, on the outskirts, and heard the cries of a woman from that direction. One of them quickly ran towards the spot and found a woman who was chained, on fire. They quickly put out the fire by throwing sand and later pouring water. They also alerted the police control room about the incident. But by then, the woman was partially burnt, and she had lost a lot of blood as the veins in her hands and legs were cut. She was struggling for life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police personnel, including Thalambur inspector, reached the spot. She gave away the name of one ‘Vetri’ and a mobile number to the police personnel before being rushed to Government Chromepet Hospital where she was declared dead.

Thalambur Police Inspector C. Charles began investigation. Police called on the mobile number left by the victim. Initially, the person who answered the call, said he was working at a software firm in Perungudi and feigned ignorance about the woman. However, Vetrimaran volunteered to come to the hospital. On reaching the hospital, he cried saying that the deceased was his close friend Nandhini.

Police questioned Vetrimaran, with the needle of suspicion pointing to him after an analysis of the call records of Nandhini’s mobile phone which was recovered from the scene of crime. On analysing Vetrimaran’s phone with the help of Cyber Crime Police, the police concluded that he was present at the site of the murder . On further interrogation, he confessed to the crime and explained the modus operandi.

Police sources said Nandhini and Vetrimaran alias Pandi Maheshwari were classmates in Madurai up to Class X. Pandi Maheswari underwent a gender transformation surgery and became Vetrimaran. Later, Nandhini came to the city and started working at a software company in Perungudi, and managed to get Vetrimaran a job in the same company. Meanwhile, Vetrimaran had developed an obsession for Nandhini and insisted that the two of them get married. However, she was not interested.

Recently, Nandhini started going out with another youth, and ignored Vetrimaran who expressed unhappiness over the relationship. This led to a strained relationship between the two. For the last three months, both stayed without talking to each other. However, Vetri patched up and invited her to celebrate her birthday that fell on Saturday by promising a surprise gift. They went around Eliot’s Beach, Thiruvanmiyur beach and a temple. Then Vetri took her to a secluded place in Ponmar.

There, he begged her to accept his proposal. When another quarrel ensued, Vetrimaran hit Nandhini with a wooden plank and tied her with an iron chain. He cut the veins on her arms and legs and set her ablaze after dousing her with petrol. Though he fled the scene, he was actually watching her struggling for life from a distance

Tambaram City Police Commissioner A.Amalraj said, “We have arrested Vetrimaran and remanded him to judicial custody. Evidence and witnesses have been collected from the scene of occurrence. Our investigation has revealed that it was a preplanned murder. “

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.