Murder of taxi driver: constable, his associate surrender in Tirunelveli court

The accused allegedly tried to burn the body near Padalam

The accused allegedly tried to burn the body near Padalam

Police constable Senthilkumar and his associate Isac, who were wanted in the murder of a call taxi driver from K.K. Nagar here, surrendered before a court in Tirunelveli on Monday.

Aishwarya, wife of the taxi driver, Ravi, of K.K. Nagar lodged a complaint that her husband had been missing since May 31. She alleged that Senthilkumar, a constable and their neighbour, and four others took him forcibly from the house on that day.

The police said Kavitha, Senthilkumar’s second wife, and Ms. Aishwarya had a quarrel. At the instigation of Ms. Kavitha, Senthilkumar allegedly decided to kill Ravi. He joined hands with fruit seller Adambakkam Isac and both planned to eliminate Ravi, said the police. On May 31, Senthilkumar, Isac and three others went to Ravi's house and attacked him. They carried the body to Kavitha's house and bundled it in a gunny bag. They doused it with petrol and burnt it at a secluded place in Padalam.