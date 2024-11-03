Murder of domestic help in Aminjikarai: Chennai Police arrest six persons

The Chennai city police on Sunday (November 3, 2024) said six persons, including two couples were arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old girl, who was engaged as a domestic help by a businessman’s family in Aminjikarai. She was physically tortured to death by the inmates of the house on the day of Deepavali alleging that she was not doing the work.

Police said that they received information from Sarbuddin, owner of the house located on the second floor of Eden Castle apartment in Metha Nagar, Aminjikarai, on Friday (November 1, 2024) about the suspicious death of the girl at the house owned by him.

Sarbuddin had rented out the house to Mohammed Nishad (35) and his family. Following the complaint, police recovered the body of the girl who was lying dead in the bathroom of the house under suspicious circumstances and the inmates of the house were missing from the house. Police began an investigation treating the death as suspicious and sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

On investigation, police identified that the girl was from Thanjavur. Her mother was not able to take care of the child at her native after the demise of her father. She was brought to the city by two persons to be engaged as the caretaker of a four-year-old child of Mohammed Nishad at the rented house in the apartment. She had been working since December 2023.

The preliminary report of post-mortem and investigation revealed that the girl’s body bore burn and injury marks indicating the physical cruelty meted out to her by the inmates of the house.

Police nabbed — Mohammed Nishad; his wife Nivetha alias Nasiya; their friends Lokesh and his wife Jayashakthi; Nishad’s sister Seema Begam (39) and Mageshwari (40); a domestic help of Lokesh — and interrogated them. “The investigation revealed that Mohammed Nishad, his wife and others had physically tortured the girl for the last three months as she was not able to do domestic chores properly,” the police said.

They attacked her on Deepavali day and it led to her death. Leaving her dead in the bathroom, they escaped from the house after locking it. One of them informed a lawyer who in turn alerted the house owner Sarbuddin and police.

After a lengthy interrogation, Aminjikarai police on Saturday night (November 2, 2024) arrested six persons — the two couples, Nishad’s sister Seema Begum and Lokesh’s domestic aid from Kovilambakkam — on charges of offences including murder. They were remanded to judicial custody.

