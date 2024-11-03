GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murder of domestic help in Aminjikarai: Chennai Police arrest six persons

On investigation, police identified that the girl was from Thanjavur

Published - November 03, 2024 04:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File

The Chennai city police on Sunday (November 3, 2024) said six persons, including two couples were arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old girl, who was engaged as a domestic help by a businessman’s family in Aminjikarai. She was physically tortured to death by the inmates of the house on the day of Deepavali alleging that she was not doing the work.

Police said that they received information from Sarbuddin, owner of the house located on the second floor of Eden Castle apartment in Metha Nagar, Aminjikarai, on Friday (November 1, 2024) about the suspicious death of the girl at the house owned by him.

Explained | Are domestic workers legally protected in India? 

Sarbuddin had rented out the house to Mohammed Nishad (35) and his family. Following the complaint, police recovered the body of the girl who was lying dead in the bathroom of the house under suspicious circumstances and the inmates of the house were missing from the house. Police began an investigation treating the death as suspicious and sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

On investigation, police identified that the girl was from Thanjavur. Her mother was not able to take care of the child at her native after the demise of her father. She was brought to the city by two persons to be engaged as the caretaker of a four-year-old child of Mohammed Nishad at the rented house in the apartment. She had been working since December 2023.

The preliminary report of post-mortem and investigation revealed that the girl’s body bore burn and injury marks indicating the physical cruelty meted out to her by the inmates of the house.

Why India’s millions of domestic workers have no legal protections in the country and abroad | In Focus podcast

Police nabbed — Mohammed Nishad; his wife Nivetha alias Nasiya; their friends Lokesh and his wife Jayashakthi; Nishad’s sister Seema Begam (39) and Mageshwari (40); a domestic help of Lokesh — and interrogated them. “The investigation revealed that Mohammed Nishad, his wife and others had physically tortured the girl for the last three months as she was not able to do domestic chores properly,” the police said.

They attacked her on Deepavali day and it led to her death. Leaving her dead in the bathroom, they escaped from the house after locking it. One of them informed a lawyer who in turn alerted the house owner Sarbuddin and police.

After a lengthy interrogation, Aminjikarai police on Saturday night (November 2, 2024) arrested six persons — the two couples, Nishad’s sister Seema Begum and Lokesh’s domestic aid from Kovilambakkam — on charges of offences including murder. They were remanded to judicial custody.

Will the new Saudi law help migrant domestic workers?

Published - November 03, 2024 04:01 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / murder / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.