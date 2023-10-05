Murder convict, who had been absconding for 13 years, arrested in Chennai  

October 05, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested a man who had been absconding for 13 years after being convicted and sentenced to life-imprisonment in a murder case. He had been released on bail while his appeal was pending in court.

The police said N. Veera, 29, was murdered on July, 16, 2006, in Tondiarpet police station limits. On investigation, the police arrested eight persons, including P. Karunakaran, 45, of Injambakkam. On completion of trial, Karunakaran was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in July 2007. Karunakaran filed an appeal in the Madras High Court and obtained a bail.

However, in 2010, the Madras High Court confirmed life imprisonment to Karunakaran after disposing of the appeal. Karunakaran, who was out on bail and had been absconding for 13 years without surrendering. The Serious Crime Squad of Greater Chennai Police arrested him on Wednesday.

