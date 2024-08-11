Murder cases have been on the decline in State, law and order well-maintained and peaceful: Shankar Jiwal

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, the Director General of Police/Head of Police Force, Shankar Jiwal, counters allegations that law and order in the State has deteriorated. Presenting facts, he says the incidence of murders and other crimes are under control and below average now, compared to the data in the last 10 years.

The Opposition has been alleging that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the State, citing a few recent murders. What is your view?

The law and order is peaceful and well-maintained. The incidence of murders and other crimes are very much under control, and below average compared to the data in the last 10 years. Of late, there is a tendency to disproportionately sensationalise and magnify incidents of murders by certain sections of society, which is contrary to the facts on the ground.

The accusation is that political murders are also on the rise. The murder of BSP State president Armstrong is an example. What do you say?

As far as the murder of Armstrong is concerned, the police are investigating in a fair and professional manner, and the guilty will be punished in accordance with the law. The status of law and order, on accepted norms, has to be judged by ‘man days’ lost due to any unrest or effect on the economy, especially those that are prolonged and tend to affect the daily routine of citizens. The status of law and order and the perception of it are linked to the status of general peace and the conducive atmosphere for growth.

Now that murders are being projected negatively, efforts have been made to segregate the reasons for them. A majority of the murder cases lies in the category of passion crimes, arising out of various kinds of disputes pertaining to family, and sudden provocation, among others.

The worrisome category of murders, wherein the motive is ‘rowdyism’ or previous enmity, brought to notice of the police was specifically segregated too, and it was found that such murders are actually on the decline in the last three years. There were 49 murders in 2021, 47 in 2022, and 44 in 2023, indicating a downward trend. So far this year, due to concentrated efforts, murders in this category have further reduced, with only 18 cases having been reported.

It is to be noted that the reduction in murders due to rowdyism and previous enmity has been made possible due to concerted police action, which has been systematically intensified. Hence, the accusation is incorrect.

Is there any truth in the claims that the number of murders is increasing now, compared to previous years?

No. The data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) clearly show that there is no truth in such claims.

The data also suggest that Tamil Nadu has one of the highest charge-sheet rates in murders (97%, as against the national average of of 81% in 2022). This has improved by 1% compared to the previous years. It is pertinent to mention that the absolute number of murders has to be seen in consonance with the crime rate – the number of cases per lakh population. The data clearly indicate that the crime rate has been on the decline over the last three years.

What measures have you taken to protect political functionaries? How many politicians other than those of the ruling party have police protection today?

The Intelligence Wing, in coordination with the local police, regularly assesses the safety and security of persons facing threat, including political functionaries, and takes necessary action. There is a Security Review Committee, established in accordance with the legal mandate, to scrutinise the threats to individuals and prominent persons. Requests made by any individual, including political functionaries, for protection are scrutinised with the utmost caution. Many politicians, other than those of the ruling party, have been provided protection based on the recommendations of this committee. When protection is sought by individuals, including politicians, temporary protection is provided to them based on the threat perception. A statistical account of persons with political affiliation being provided protection, based on the threat assessment, shows that 47 persons who do not belong to the ruling party have been provided police protection.

Have you issued any special instructions to officers to prevent murders? Have you evolved any new strategy to control rowdy elements?

Detailed instructions have been issued to all officers on the field to prevent murders and bodily offences. Rowdyism in Tamil Nadu is under control due to the systematic, proactive, and multi-pronged measures of the police. Re-categorisation of rowdies, and updating of profiles are being taken up now. To account all rowdy elements and assess the gravity of their anti-social activities, all existing rowdy elements were re-categorised based on their current activities. This involved upgrading some rowdy elements in the ‘lesser category’ into a ‘higher’, more serious category due to their nature of criminal activities, as well as downgrading higher category rowdy elements to a lesser category.

Financial investigation against rowdy elements, which was not done earlier, is being vigorously pursued. To break their financial backbone, a detailed plan of action is prepared. As many as 41 notorious rowdy elements have been identified for financial investigation. Proactive and preventive efforts such as preventive detentions under the Goondas Act, and close monitoring are emphasised. Preventive detentions have been increasing over the last few years for preventing rowdyism. There were 2,978 detentions in 2018, whereas in 2023, there were 3,694. In the current year (up to July 2024), 2,740 anti-social elements were detained under the preventive detention.