Murder accused who was absconding for 20 years arrested 

He along with two others allegedly murdered a Siddha practitioner in T. Nagar in 2002

The Pondy Bazaar police have arrested an accused who had been reported absconding for 20 years after murdering a Siddha doctor in T. Nagar in 2002 and taking away jewellery and cash from her house.

The police said A. Malarkodi, 67, a siddha practitioner, had been estranged from her husband and was living with her brother A. Anandakumar, 70, also a Siddha practitioner. Both were running a clinic at their house on Raghaviah Road, T. Nagar. On May 21, 2002, she was found dead. Her brother was attacked and incapacitated. He managed to raise an alarm and their neighbours came to his rescue. Based on a complaint by Anandakumar, Pondy Bazaar police registered a case and took up investigation. Five sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹1 lakh were missing from the house.

Investigation revealed that R. Alagarsamy, 22, from Kollampatti, Dindigul district, began to work for the siblings as a domestic aide. Soon he learnt that the two had kept cash and valuables in the house and spoke about this with his friend S. Sakthivel, 24, of Villathikulam. Alagarsamy, his brother Ramakrishnan, 20, and Sakthivel committed the crime, the police said. Alagarsamy and Sakthivel were arrested within a few days while Ramakrishnan had gone missing. His whereabouts were not known to his family for 15 years since he was hiding in Kerala and working in a private firm.

Meanwhile, the case was split and trial was conducted against Alagarsamy and Sakthivel while Ramakrishnan was declared as absconding. The two were acquitted by the trial court as Anandakumar died and prosecution failed to prove the case. However, a non-bailable warrant had been issued against Ramakrishnan.

Five years ago, Ramakrishnan’s brother came to know that he was working in a knitting firm in Tiruppur and advised him to shift to his native village.

Meanwhile, I. Sivakumar, inspector, Pondy Bazaar, launched a fresh investigation and traced Ramakrishnan in his native village of Kollampatti in Dindigul district. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.